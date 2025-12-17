How Much Prize Money Did the Knicks Rake In for Winning the 2025 NBA Cup...

Cash is still king in the NBA.

The 2025 Emirates NBA Cup title went to the Knicks after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 124-113, on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. While fans are still hesitant to watch these games, the players were fully committed to earning the extra money.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 16: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shows off his MVP trophy to teammates after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in the Emirates NBA Cup Championship game at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Knicks fans are finally celebrating a 'meaningful' win, amid a serious championship drought that has plagued every professional team in the Big Apple. 

Tournament MVP Jalen Brunson led the charge at T-Mobile Arena, posting 25 points and 8 assists in the final. 

For the win, each Knicks player will receive a $530,933 bonus

And the NBA Cup money on the line for these players was huge. 

The runner-up Spurs will receive $212,373 per player; semifinalists get $106,187, and quarterfinalists receive $53,093. 

Knicks guard Josh Hart, who was recently robbed of $185,000 in personal jewelry during a brief hotel stay, is ready to spend.

"I’ll buy a watch," Hart said on Tuesday. 

"I got robbed in September with no gun. I lost three watches so I have to start replacing those. We’re in Vegas. If I put it on a hand of blackjack, I might be able to double it and get more watches."

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: The New York Knicks celebrate with the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup Championship Trophy  during the NBA Emirates Cup Final on December 16, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images)

While Hart heads to the Vegas tables, Karl-Anthony Towns has different plans. 

According to NBA insider Marc J. Spears, Towns intends to donate his winnings to his foundation in the Dominican Republic, dedicated to helping kids and providing basketball amenities.

It is the Knickerbockers' night to celebrate. While it's a win for the Knicks, it is still a slight flop for the NBA, whose commissioner looks for ways to drum up interest from fans and players. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has even gone so far as to let in some blood money from Emirates — the tournament's titular sponsor — who hands out checks that the NBA is all too eager to cash despite the bad optics.

Between load-management-level tactics (finessing injury reports), the extra cash is clearly the only thing keeping sideline All-Stars on the floor during this leaguewide dry spell of effort.

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 16: Jalen Brunson #11 and Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks high five after the game against the San Antonio Spurs during the Emirates NBA Cup Final game on December 16, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

