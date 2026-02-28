Former SportsCenter Co-Anchor Calls Keith Olbermann 'Irrelevant' And A 'Bully'

Former ESPN SportsCenter duo Linda Cohn and Keith Olbermann have been feuding on X for days now, but Cohn delivered a decisive gut punch on Friday.



Cohn provided some objectively sane takes in response to the attack from Toronto Star columnist Damien Cox on Team USA Captain Auston Matthews. Cox claimed that Matthews was more focused on being buddy-buddy with President Trump than winning games with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Cohn's old partner, Keith Olbermann, who has been suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome for about a decade, then went on the attack.

All Cohn did was tell a sports columnist who was acting like a left-wing, America-hating, sore loser to "Be better" in a quote tweet, and followed it with "If I'm Auston Matthews… [I'd] go where I'm wanted." But, that was enough to set off her old colleague.

Olbermann, who's clearly had a bone to pick with Cohn for some time now, came out of his safe space, responding with, "You're a self-obsessed politically motivated clown who thinks HER leanings are sacrosanct and everyone else's must be suppressed."

Keith is too caught up in his own liberal bubble, and only interested in using big words to make himself seem intelligent, to realize how hypocritical he sounds.

This is similar to ex-USWNT Captain, and fellow TDS cardholder, Megan Rapinoe having the audacity to call Team USA "clowns" for visiting The White House while simultaneously believing that men can be women. It's comical at this point.

Pot, meet kettle.

Cohn then fired back with a knockout punch in this social media version of "Friday Night Fights":

"Everyone knows you’ve been irrelevant since you left sports and decided to share your uninvited warped world views with the rest of us. You sound bitter and miserable. I hope you get the help you need."



First thing I thought of when reading this truth bomb, which can be used as an ode to SportsCenter legend Stuart Scott, and to a time when ESPN was actually tolerable: "BOO-YAH!"



All Olbermann could muster in response was a feeble, "lol."

Important note: This isn't the first time Olbermann has attacked an ESPN employee. He called for ESPN to fire Pat McAfee in 2025 for shaming Canadians for booing the United States National Anthem. He also wanted ESPN to fire Stephen A. Smith in January. It's clear that his words don't hold weight with ESPN or with Linda Cohn.



While Olbermann is now an irrelevant figure in sports media, instead embracing an embarrassing role as a divisive, Trump-obsessed political commentator, Cohn is a National Sports Media Association Hall of Famer.