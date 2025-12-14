Former President Biden Couldn't Even Get Through 15-Second Interview Without Stumbling

The former president’s quick “Go Birds!" exchange at Lincoln Financial Field reminded everyone that Biden is incapable of speaking extemporaneously for any length of time.

Americans haven't seen much of former President Joe Biden since he dropped out of the 2024 United States presidential election, paving the way for then Vice President Kamala Harris to lose handily to Donald Trump.

But Biden made a rare public appearance on Sunday, showing up on the field at Lincoln Financial during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He even did a quick interview, dropping a "Go Birds!" before pulling a Biden and mumbling some unintelligible words.

"Do you want to give a ‘Go Birds’?" the interviewer asked.

"Go Birds, man!" Biden responded before adding, "All the way, gotta win the Super Bowl again!"

"How cool is it to be here today?" the interviewer followed up.

"It's always cool to be here, particularly… [unintelligible]," Biden said before stumbling through something that sounded like "We gotta get 'em back moving"? Honestly, I have no idea what he was trying to say.

It's somewhat unreal to think that people believed this man could be President of the United States for four more years. Here he is, doing a very friendly interview that lasted less than 15 seconds, and he couldn't even get through 20 words cleanly before basically giving up on trying to speak English.

You do have to give him some credit, though. It's extremely cold in Philadelphia and the 83-year-old former president is braving the weather in the outdoors. Plus, you have to think this public appearance is getting in the way of nap time. At Biden's age, and in his mental state, those midday naps are crucial for his health.

I crack jokes, sure, but this "interview" served as an important reminder. Fifteen seconds, and everyone could see the 2024 strategy again: keep Biden upright, say the line, and hope the camera moves on. It was never about capability; it was about clinging to power.

Democrats pushed it until they couldn’t.