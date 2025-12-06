Joe Biden Is So Cooked He Just Butchered ‘United States’ In Yet Another Embarrassing Mic Gaffe: WATCH

Christmas comes a bit early for those who like Biden's hot mic moments

You should be thankful Joe Biden is not your president.

There are plenty of obvious reasons why this should be the case. Illegal immigration was far worse. Inflation (while still high) is now trending down. Foreign nations are no longer bullying us like we’re the fat kid on the school bus.

Oh, and then there’s the mental competence thing.

Throughout Biden’s presidency, it became abundantly clear that the wheel was spinning, but the hamster was dead — and probably had been for a while.

Sure, the memes from his countless press conference slip-ups were comedy gold, but they also made you hate the fact that a man clearly struggling mentally was in charge of the country.

For a couple of months, he was largely out of the news cycle, keeping out of the media’s shadow (even though leftist outlets shield him from all criticism). But that all changed on Friday night — and man, did he reintroduce himself in unforgettable fashion.

Speaking at the International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., Biden attempted to rally attendees in support of their cause.

And in the process, he failed miserably. So miserably he couldn’t even pronounce the name of our own country correctly.

"We just have to get up. As long as we keep the faith … and remember who the hell we are. We're the United States of Amerigotit, that's who we are! We're the U.S.!" Biden said.

That’s an automatic entry into his top five worst mic moments — maybe even top three.

It still amazes me that the media tried to convince us this clearly struggling man was fit to run the country while insisting Donald Trump somehow wasn’t. With all due respect, Biden needs to step aside immediately.

Or at least get as far away from a microphone as humanly possible.