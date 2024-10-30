Former President Donald Trump Not Attending Penn State-Ohio State Game: Report

Former United States President, and current Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump is no longer planning to attend the Ohio State-Penn State college football game in Happy Valley on Saturday.

Onward State reported that a university spokesperson told the outlet the former president would not be in attendance, despite earlier reports that he would be inside Beaver Stadium for the game.

A quick look at Trump's official campaign schedule sheds light on why he decided not to attend the massive college football showdown.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Milwaukee on Friday night and then a 4 p.m. rally in Salem, Virginia on Saturday.

With the presidential election just three days after the game, Trump has apparently made the decision to use his time campaigning rather than attending a football game.

Plus, Trump already campaigned on the Penn State campus, holding a rally at the Bryce Jordan Center (where the men's basketball team plays) this past weekend.

Former President Trump has already attended one college football game this season when he traveled to Tuscaloosa to watch Alabama beat Georgia in an SEC showdown.

But he will not be adding a second, at least not before the election.

That shouldn't take any hype away from what is already poised to be one of the biggest college football matchups of the season.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are undefeated and the number three team in the nation. Ohio State, ranked fourth, suffered its only loss against #1 Oregon.

The result of that match is likely to weigh heavily on the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, which coincidentally, come out on Election Night.