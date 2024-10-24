Donald Trump Eyeing Ohio State-Penn State Game Three Days Before Election

As the presidential election winds down and voters prepare to head to the ballot boxes, former President Donald Trump is planning to attend one more college football game to get out his message, according to one report. This time he's planning on attending the upcoming Ohio State versus Penn State game in Happy Valley.

The former president has already attended one college football game this season, when Georgia traveled to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama. This was a significant event, due to the overwhelming security that forced fans to wait in long lines that were run by Homeland Security.

But obviously, the bigger news is the timing of this potential appearance, just three days before the election. This would be the second time Donald Trump has been on the campus of Penn State in a week, as he is scheduled to hold a rally on the campus this Saturday.

There are already protests setup for his appearance this weekend on the campus of Penn State.

The matchup itself is huge, as both teams are currently ranked in the top-5 nationally, and the ramifications of this game will have major implications on the Big ten, and the college football playoff.

During his last appearance at a college football game, OutKick's Clay Travis interviewed the former President, where he discussed his passion for the sport.

While this will be an interesting time for Donald Trump to make an appearance, I wouldn't expect Penn State officials to confirm him being there until the last minute, or at all. Security around these events are obviously tight, and the stadium will be filled with fans of both teams.

Also, there will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff, and most likely ESPN's College Gameday in town for the game at the same time, which will only add to the cluster. But, as I witnessed in Tuscaloosa, the Secret Service has enough manpower to pull this off.

The only thing that would make this more entertaining is if Donald Trump was the guest picker for one of these pregame shows from Happy Valley.

We'll see if he actually shows up, but that's a pretty easy way to get in front of supporters, just 72 hours before they head to their voting stations.