Former President Donald Trump Gets Huge Welcome At Alabama-Georgia Game

Former President Donald Trump is a busy guy, but he managed to find some time in his schedule to jet down to Tuscaloosa for the biggest football game so far of the college football season, featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

(Trump is scheduled to do a fun interview with OutKick founder Clay Travis around halftime and we will post the full video as soon as we have it!)

This game would have seen massive crowds and huge lines to get through security anyway, but then when you throw a former president and current presidential candidate into the mix, security is even tighter )as it should be) and that meant that fans had to stand in some serious lines to get into Bryant-Denny Stadium.

But like I said, given that this is the biggest game of the season so far and it has been circled on fans' calendars for months, there probably weren't too many complaints.

Alright, there were probably complaints… a lot of them.

Oof, look at those lines.

Trump's plane arrived at the Birmingham airport a couple of hours before kickoff after flying in from Wisconsin where the former president was speaking earlier in the day.

While there were a lot of people bumming pretty hard about those long security lines, it didn't seem to dampen everyone's spirits, because upon arrival, the former president was greeted by a huge crowd of fans on the concourse who offered a hearty "USA! USA!" chant.

It probably didn't hurt that by that point in the game it was already all Alabama (or that he was dishing out some free stadium popcorn, which isn't cheap anymore), but there was still a lot of excitement to see Trump in attendance.

There was an even bigger cheer when Trump and company arrived in their specially outfitted box.

And you know who else was in the Trump suite. OutKick founder Clay Travis was there as well in the Trump suite (a couple of those cheers were probably for him too) and he even snagged a quick interview with the man himself.

Again, be sure to keep an eye right here on OutKick.com and OutKick social media channels for Clay's full interview with President Trump. We'll have the video soon!