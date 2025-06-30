Ex-Packer David Bakhtiari Teases Aaron Rodgers Over Missing Wedding Invite

Ex-Green Bay Packers lineman David Bakhtiari is nursing a bruised ego after being snubbed from pal Aaron Rodgers' wedding guest list.

Over the weekend, Packers quarterback Jordan Love got married, and congratulations poured in, including from Bakhtiari.

In his message, Bakhtiari thanked Love for the wedding invite, which he never received from Rodgers, who shockingly revealed earlier this year that he had recently married, without telling a soul.

"Love is love. Congrats to the Loves. Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding," Bakhtiari posted on X, sharing a video of Love at his wedding.

The 26-year-old Packers quarterback met his fiancée, Ronika Stone, through his Utah State roommate, who knew Stone from their high school days.

Rodgers revealed his marriage during a press conference at the Steelers' minicamp on June 10, stating, "Yeah, it’s a wedding ring," and when asked how long ago the wedding took place, he added, "It’s been a couple months," despite no prior mention of a new girlfriend, fiancée or wife.

The mercurial Rodgers shares a strong friendship with Bakhtiari, known for his humor and common-sense approach to American politics, much like Rodgers.

Bakhtiari calls it like he sees it, and not even Aaron Rodgers is safe from his crosshairs.

The retired Packers lineman last made headlines after criticizing former U.S. President Joe Biden for his "scripted" answers as Commander-in-Chief.

"Can we have authentic and real NON-SCRIPTED interviews??" Bakhtiari posted on X back in 2023. "I understand and agree with prepping someone (like studying for a test) but this is a bit too far. It’s just one big play."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela