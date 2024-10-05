Former NFL Receiver Makes Shocking Allegations About Media Members And Watching Meat

Former NFL receiver Torrey Smith has a bone to pick with a couple Big-J journos from back in his playing days.

Hey, fellas – quit looking at my penis! What? Too blunt for you? Well, too bad, because that's literally the bone.

Smith, the former Raven great, sent the internet into an absolute tailspin late yesterday when he accused unnamed NFL media members of staring at his penis whilst conducting locker room interviews.

The shocking tweet, which I'll share below for those of you who haven't already scrolled down to it, came after the Cincinnati Bengals announced that they would not be doing interviews in their locker room going forward.

"As you've heard from a couple of teams now and the NFLPA is going to come out with a statement, in an effort to protect the sanctity of the locker room and the comfort of the players, each team is going to figure out a program to where we conduct our interviews outside of the locker room," said Bengals center, Ted Karras, the team's union representative.

"Now, this doesn't bar you from the locker room. We can't do that. But what we want to do is get cameras off guys in private moments in our locker room."

Thanks, Ted. Elegant. Appreciate your professionalism on this topic.

Torrey … thoughts?

Torrey Smith unfortunately needs to expand on this

Whoaaaaaaaa Nellie! Some pretty big accusations there, Torrey. Is this true? Do reporters just stare at player's penises during interviews? I never did it when I was a Big J journo back in the day, but I also never won a Pulitzer, so who's to say that my way was the right way?

Straight meat watchers. What a wordsmith! Love this transparency from Torrey, but I'm gonna need some examples. I don't want him to embarrass anyone, but you can't just accuse Big J's of meat-watchin' without giving us some examples. That's how this works. Sorry, but it just is.

It's like the WNBA broads calling all the white Caitlin Clark fans racists without providing literally just one example. Doesn't work like that. If you're gonna hurl racism allegations at folks, we need examples.

And if you're gonna accuse Big J's of staring at your dong, we're gonna need some examples of that, too. I don't make the rules, I just follow them.

Time to step up to the plate, Torrey. We're all waiting.

