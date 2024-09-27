Brittney Griner Slams New WNBA Fans With Racism Allegations

Brittney Griner is the latest person from the WNBA world to slam its fans.

The WNBA is enjoying an unprecedented amount of success thanks to all the new fans that Caitlin Clark brought to the league.

There was no guarantee fans would follow her to the pros after her career at Iowa ended. They did in overwhelming numbers. Yet, people in the WNBA can't stop attacking the new fans.

Connecticut Sun player Alyssa Thomas accused Indiana Fever fans of racism, DiJonai Carrington has been at war with Caitlin Clark fans for months and the WNBA indicated police action might be taken. All the situations have one thing in common. No specific evidence is provided.

Brittney Griner accuses WNBA fans of racism.

The Phoenix Mercury were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs after losing two straight games to the Lynx, and with her season over, the star center was asked about her thoughts on all the new attention and fans.

She said the following, in part, when discussing the WNBA's new fans:

"I don’t appreciate the new fans that sit there and yell racial slurs at myself, my teammates, and the people that I play against because, yeah, those might be opponents but those are friends too. They don't deserve that. So, I don't appreciate the new fans who think it's okay to do that. But I do appreciate the new fans that respect the game. That are here to grow our league. Bringing people that maybe never watched the W to a WNBA game so that we can grow our fans."

You can watch her full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This situation is getting ridiculous. Are there trolls out there maybe saying some dumb stuff? I'm sure there are. Everyone in the public eye has to deal with that nonsense.

However, at some point, people need to demand specifics. For example, I received a death threat from an LSU fan who was upset I was criticizing Angel Reese.

What did I do? I didn't just say I was getting death threats. I released the recording to the public to make sure there was no doubt about its authenticity.

That's not what's happening with the WNBA. What's happening with the WNBA is players, coaches and league officials are accusing new fans - which just means Caitlin Clark fans - of being racist and then failing to provide specific examples and proof.

I reached out to NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington after allegations were made about stalking and death threats to see if there were specifics and any police reports.

Shockingly, I never heard back from either.

If there are credible threats and real examples of horrible behavior, then each case should be dealt with on an individual level. Nobody is defending criminal conduct, but the problem is there's no proof to suggest it exists. Let's see the evidence if it does. So far, it simply has not been provided. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.