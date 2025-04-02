Former Laker Mychal Thompson Found Himself 'Starstruck' By Caitlin Clark | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Mychal Thompson, father of NBA star Klay Thompson, appeared on Dan Dakich's show Wednesday to discuss the "Caitlin Clark Effect" still making waves in basketball.

Thompson, a two-time champion with the iconic Showtime Lakers from 1986 to 1991, knows a thing or two about being part of a phenomenon.

A revered member of one of basketball’s greatest rosters, he averaged 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over his 12-year NBA career, leaving a legacy as a reliable big man and a key contributor to the Lakers’ golden era.

Yet, he even admitted to being "starstruck" after meeting the Indiana Fever sensation during a visit to Indy.

"When I was in Indy, I didn’t care about that," Thompson told DD.

"The only thing I remember about Indy is when I was leaving the Gainbridge Arena at a loading dock, Caitlin Clark walked right by me, and I froze. I didn’t say hello to her. How about that?

"My favorite basketball player, outside of Klay, was right there in front of me. There she was. And I said, no, I can’t do it. But getting back to your question, you’re right. That’s what I remember most about Indiana.

"Caitlin Clark was right there next to me."

While Angel Reese may talk a big game, Caitlin Clark’s brilliance leaves legends like Thompson in awe — proof that true greatness needs no introduction.

