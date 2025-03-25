Caitlin Clark Has Always Been A Competitor — Even At Trick-Or-Treating

On the basketball court, Caitlin Clark is as competitive as they come. As it turns out, she's always been that way.

In a preview for an April 8 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman on Netflix, the Indiana Fever superstar explains that she used to drive her parents crazy on Halloween — because she was always trying to race the other kids to get the most candy.

"When we trick-or-treated in Des Moines growing up, I would be like, so sweaty under my costume because I was in a dead sprint from house to house," Clark said. "I had to have the most candy. That’s how I operated."

Clark said her dad often wouldn't be able to find her as she was rushing to collect as much candy as she could from the neighbors.

"My mom would get pissed at my dad because it’s like, ‘Why did you lose our daughter? Why is she running through the neighborhood by herself?’" Clark recalled. "But it was just because I was trying to beat everybody."

Halloween wasn't the only time the WNBA Rookie of the Year's competitive drive shone through. Clark explained to Letterman that she learned how to ride a bike at just 3 or 4 years old when she insisted that her parents take off her training wheels to beat out her older brother. She also apparently ruins family Christmas because she's serious about winning every board game.

"That encapsulates what I know of you as a human being," Letterman said.

Right now, Clark is gearing up for WNBA Training Camp, which opens at the end of April. The Fever season tips off at home against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on May 17.