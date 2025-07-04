Former Head Of NFL Players Association Calls Out Aaron Rodgers: 'Impressive Antagonist'

The former head of the NFL Players Association has some harsh words in a new book about one of the league's best and most important players.

DeMaurice Smith, who ran the NFLPA from 2009-2023, was not a fan of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers during his time as the head of the union. "The god of Cheesehead Nation was isolated and dismissive," he said about Rodgers in his new book, "Turf Wars," according to Awful Announcing.

"He sat in the back row of the meeting room, issuing loud sighs before standing for a dramatic exit," he continued. "An incredible quarterback, to be sure, but an even more impressive antagonist."

Smith's dislike for Rodgers went far enough that he had no interest in even speaking to him.

Aaron Rodgers Didn't Make Friends At the NFL Players Association

"In August 2021, my phone chirped with a text from Aaron Rodgers," Smith later wrote. "‘Can you call me?’ it read. Could I not run into traffic instead?"

Smith didn't just roast Rodgers, he went after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones too, writing "If Jerry Jones saw a dollar bill on the ground, I truly believe he’d stop and pick it up."

Still, it's clear that Rodgers has the personality that seems to make people either love him or hate him. Smith seems to hate him. But part of a job like running the NFLPA is working with all players, regardless of whether you like them or not. Rodgers too, was among the best handful of players for the majority of Smith's tenure. In theory, that should mean a stronger working relationship between the two. Clearly, it didn't.

Rodgers just made his decision to join the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season, which he recently implied is likely to be his last. Especially if he wants to spend more time with whoever he apparently married within the last few months.