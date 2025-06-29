Sports Radio Host Calls Out 'Narcissist' Aaron Rodgers For Final Season Announcement In Cringey, Biased Rant

A Boston sports radio host is very worked up over the fact that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has shared that this upcoming NFL season is likely going to be his last.

Rodgers made the admission during an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week, essentially signaling the start of a farewell tour, which has become a bit of a norm in sports nowadays.

A soft-launch farewell tour from one of the most controversial and mysterious quarterbacks in NFL history - according to some - has predictably created some dramatic reactions, but the most over-the-top may belong to WEEI Radio's Courtney Cox.

After WEEI's Greg Hill called Rodgers' statement a "di-k move," Cox took things a few steps further.

"Give me a break with the ‘I just wanted to do this for fun for my final (season) – it’s been 20 years, haha, chuckle, chuckle,'" Cox said. "No, you did it so that you could tell everybody you’re retiring and have a farewell tour. That’s why you did it. You’re an egomaniac, a narcissist."

Seconds after realizing she may have gone just a bit too far with her Rodgers take, she walked her comments back a bit by calling herself a hypocrite, but also doubled down with her hatred for the QB in the process.

"You know what, I'm going to be so for real right now," Cox continued. "I'm being a hypocrite, if I was a professional athlete, I would do this. If Tom Brady did this, I'd be like ‘he should get his flowers and everybody should do this.' The fact that it's Aaron Rodgers, that's why I hate it."

Rodgers getting every ounce of the offseason and waiting until the last second to sign with the Steelers was predictable; almost as predictable as him hinting at this being his farewell season shortly after the ink on his new contract was dry.

Despite none of what we've seen from the signal caller being a surprise, Cox has let the Rodgers situation get to her.