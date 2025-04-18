Former Giants Coach Tries To Compliment Shedeur Sanders By Comparing Him To, Wait For It, Daniel Jones

The most cringe-worthy thing I read this week came courtesy of former New York Giants coach and current University of Colorado offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, who compared Shedeur Sanders to Daniel Jones.

Shurmur, speaking to the New York Post, basically told a New York audience he sees a lot of Jones, his former player, in Sanders, who he just coached the past two seasons.

Shurmur: Jones And Sanders Similar

"I think they’re very similar prospects, from a player and a person," Shurmur told The Post. "I think they’re both wonderful human beings, they’re both highly accomplished, talented college players that have a chance to make an impact in the NFL, so there’s a lot of similarities between Daniel Jones and Shedeur Sanders."

The newspaper made it clear that Shurmur was making the comparison as a compliment to Sanders.

But like much of Shurmur's two years with the Giants, in which he authored a 9-23 record, what was intended and what he achieved are two different things.

Because saying Sanders is much like Jones to a newspaper that serves a market in which the hometown Giants jettisoned Jones a few months ago because of all the failure and frustrations he caused is not any sort of endorsement.

It's like telling someone who got the Covid shot and then came down with the virus twice that the booster will be just as effective.

Giants Fans Would Have A Fit

And, the thing is, Shurmur made this comparison in a publication that Giants fans read. Talk about a backfire.

If the Giants' braintrust – which went to Colorado on Thursday to put Sanders through a private workout – heard similar from Shurmur during their visit, it could drive a nail in the coffin of Sanders' draft chances with the team.

It's as if Shurmur doesn't understand the PTSD Jones left in his wake after 69 starts for the Giants.

I mean, can you imagine the team drafting Sanders and general manager Joe Schoen telling reporters and fans, "Pat Shurmur, who failed here, told us Shedeur is very similar to Daniel Jones, who we released, so we just had to pick him!"

Tale Of The Tape Doesn't Match

The nonsensical thing about this comparison is that Sanders isn't anything like Jones was as a prospect.

Jones came out of Duke in 2019 as a 6-foot-5 guy with a strong arm but inconsistent accuracy. Sanders is coming out this year at 6-1 with arm strength scouts say is unremarkable – something that was on display during his pro day when even many of his passes were loose and wobbly.

Sanders, however, has excellent accuracy. He led the FBS in completion percentage last season.

Jones came out of Duke as an accomplished runner. Some of his teammates at Duke called him "Vanilla Vick" because he ran like a white Mike Vick, they said.

Sanders is a pocket passer. He is mobile enough, but he's not a running quarterback or even a dual-threat quarterback.

Worst Comparison Between Jones And Sanders

And this:

Daniel Jones never showed any sort of spark of confidence or "it" factor during his time with the Giants. He too often seemed to play with a deer in headlights look to him.

Sanders is the polar opposite.

His family name is synonymous with confidence. This is the kid who talked at the combine about turning entire college football programs around and promising to do the same in the NFL.

Like, what similarities does Pat Shurmur see that the entire rest of the Earth doesn't see?

The well-intentioned coach isn't helping anyone here. He's sounding foolish. He's hurting a player he wants to help, and he's reminding New York Giants fans why they don't miss him or the Daniel Jones years.