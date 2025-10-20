Former ESPN Host Sam Ponder Posts About Daughter Facing Transgender Opponent

Former ESPN host Sam Ponder, who was likely let go from the network – at least in part – due to her religious and conservative beliefs, took to social media to report that her daughter had to compete against a biological male in a basketball game.

"It’s happened many times now living in NYC… yet another basketball game today where my middle school daughter is guarding an obviously naturally born boy in a girls tournament," Ponder wrote. "The parents cheer while the boy is physical and dominant against the girls. The all girls team loses."

Ponder continued, noting that she teaches her children not to criticize the child because they are likely being influenced heavily by adults who have failed.

"We’ve taught our kids to never make fun of the kid… to always be kind and loving. That the parents are the problem. That no kid is born in the wrong body. But if I’m honest, watching my daughter get posted up by a boy whose parents have deceived him in this way is maddening."

One person pointed out that Ponder would not have been able to make a post like this while she was employed by ESPN.

Several other people criticized Ponder for her post, and she responded in kind.

Unfortunately, cities and states run by left-wing politicians continue to allow the madness to continue. This is the crazy disconnect plaguing the Democratic Party. While it knows that voters – and their constituents – are ardently opposed to men in women's sports and mutilating children, their unwavering commitment to gender ideology – and other radical left-wing platforms – won't allow them to come to terms with reality.

RELATED: Michigan Parents Disgusted MHSAA Doesn't Warn Girls About Transgender Opponents

Because of that, young girls are suffering by being forced to share their bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams with biological males. Someone like Sam Ponder has a platform to make people aware of her daughter’s situation. Many parents don’t have that option.

They are forced to watch their daughters suffer in silence, and that’s the saddest part of these stories.