Andy Beshear Sides With Gender Ideology Over Parents — And Democrats Love It

Applause broke out as Beshear defended his veto of a bill banning gender surgeries for kids — a move that could haunt him on the national stage.

If there's one thing Democrats should have learned from the 2024 election, it's that Americans overwhelmingly reject transgender ideology – particularly when it comes to males invading women's spaces and dangerous, life-altering medical intervention in children. Yet, they don't seem to have learned a damn thing.

According to Axios, potential Democratic presidential nominee Andy Beshear, the current governor of Kentucky, spoke during a Hakeem Jeffries fundraising event in California. The headline of the article, "Beshear wows Democrats at Jeffries' big donor fundraiser," indicates that Beshear performed well for the left-wing crowd.

In the story, there's this interesting piece of information: "Beshear's biggest applause line came when he explained why he vetoed a bill in 2023, when he was up for reelection, that restricted some medical care and bathroom use for transgender people."

Really? The biggest applause came when Beshear explained that he vetoed a bill that would keep men out of women's bathrooms and stop the barbaric practice of "gender-affirming care" on children? Their brains must be completely broken, right?

According to the media outlet, Beshear said it was "the nastiest anti-trans bill in the nation" and added, "there are some things worth losing over." Well, he's got that last part right. Supporting males in women's sports, bathrooms and locker rooms – along with puberty-blockers and genital surgeries on children – is a losing issue among Americans with basic common sense.

Beshear Vetoed the Bill in 2023

The bill to which Beshear is referring is Senate Bill 150. Despite his veto, Republicans in both the Kentucky Senate and House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to override his veto and the bill passed. But what, exactly, did it say?

Here are the key provisions in the bill:

Grants parents expanded rights, mandating schools to notify and obtain consent for any health or mental health services related to human sexuality, contraception, or family planning.

Bans schools from keeping student information confidential from parents, unless serious safety concerns justify it.

Prohibits school staff or policies from using pronouns that do not align with a student's biological sex, as defined by the birth certificate.

Imposes restrictions on sex education, including outright bans on instruction about gender identity or sexual orientation in elementary school and requiring parental permission for sex-ed for older students.

Outlaws gender‑affirming care for minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries.

Yes, those are the key points in the bill that Beshear vetoed and Democrats cheered. When the Kentucky Governor called it "the nastiest anti-trans bill in the nation," he grossly misrepresented the actual intent. Looking at the bill, it's clear that this was a powerful "parental rights" bill that returned the power of governing children to parents and took it away from the government and schools. How is anyone opposed to that?

Progressive Democrats Refuse to Accept Reality

It's important to note that Beshear was speaking to a room full of left-wing, likely very Progressive, Democrats. Many Democrats, at least publicly, have softened their stances on the transgender issue. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, another likely 2028 presidential candidate, said it's "unfair" for males to compete in women's sports. He also tried to distance himself from a Department of Justice lawsuit against several California public institutions.

Seth Moulton (D-MA), a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, told the New York Times, "I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete… But as a Democrat, I’m supposed to be afraid to say that." Of course, Moulton ultimately voted against a bill to ban males from women's sports.

This is the crazy disconnect currently plaguing the Democratic Party. While they know that voters – and their constituents – are ardently opposed to men in women's sports and mutilating children, their unwavering commitment to gender ideology – and other radical left-wing platforms – won't allow them to come to terms with reality.

How does a room full of people come away from a speech by Beshear being "wowed" after he openly admitted that he supports men in women's sports and bathroom and life-altering and unnecessary medical intervention for children? It seems likely that Beshear would never say that unless he knew the room was on his side. Should he run for president, I'd be willing to bet his stance changes publicly.

While the Gov. said the issue is "worth losing over," it's unlikely he truly believes that. The goal of a politician is to win elections, despite what many of them say. Sure, they promise to "fight for you" or whatever other pablum they come up with, but the truth is that they're fighting for themselves. Acquiring power is what's most important to the vast majority of politicians.

Beshear knows he can't achieve his ultimate goals by telling the American people that he's in favor of radical transgender ideology. But he felt very safe saying that to a room full of Democrats. That should tell you everything you need to know.