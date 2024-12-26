Former Eagles TE Clashed with HC Nick Sirianni After Coach Reportedly Got Petty

Nick Sirianni's PR team has another mess to clean up.

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach is receiving bad press once again after reportedly engaging in a heated exchange with ex-Eagles tight end, Zach Ertz.

Ertz now plays for Washington after playing in Philly and then Arizona.

Ertz spent a limited time under Sirianni's tenure as Eagles head coach before being traded.

After Week 16's win by Washington, Sirianni and Ertz allegedly exchanged taunts in the postgame before Eagles security ace Big Dom had to step in to separate the two.

Details from the scene allege that Ertz gave Sirianni an ‘overly enthusiastic’ high five, which prompted the coach to make a dig about Ertz's lackluster one-catch performance against Philly.

Ol' Nick was still nursing a grudge over the Commanders' 36-33 win, though the Eagles still clinched a playoff spot at 12-3.

Once Ertz caught Sirianni's taunt, the tight end tried to check his former coach until Big Dom swooped in.

Ertz and Sirianni were asked about the testy interaction days after, though neither side wanted to fess up to starting the fuss.

"I'll just keep all of my conversations with any guys private," Sirianni shared on Thursday.

"I've got a lot of respect for Zach. Great football player, great person to be around. I really got a lot of respect for Zach and all the good things that he's done and my relationship with him."

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff Lane noted that Sirianni followed the exchange with a Zoom call, during which he apologized to Ertz.

Ertz said Thursday: "Nick and I had a great relationship when I was there, and we still have a great relationship. It's definitely been blown way out of proportion. We spoke. We're good. There's no ill feelings on my part and I don't think there are any ill feelings on his part.

"It's just something in the heat of the moment that probably got blown out of proportion and maybe a misunderstanding. But him and I are fine. Everyone knows how I feel about that place and that building, but at the same time, I love being here."

Despite being a very successful regular season coach, Nick Sirianni's issues with chirping continue to put him in the crosshairs of scrutiny.

Arguing with rival fans and players, Sirianni's inability to check his emotions raises doubts about his authority in the Eagles locker room.

