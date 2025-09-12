Food Truck Fire Engulfs Wake Forest Football Stadium In Smoke

Smoke was rising from the confines outside of Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium during the Wake Forest game against NC State on Thursday night.

If this were a game in Boulder, CO, my first guess as to what caused it would be all the weed the students smoke at Buffaloes games . Another option could be some pyrotechnics after the Demon Deacons scored a touchdown.

But neither option was correct. The source came from the most unlikely (depending on how you look at it) source you could imagine.

Just outside the stadium, some poor guy was trying to put out a fire in his Choc's Barbeque Co. and Southern Catering truck that was literally covering the stadium and fans in a cloud of greasy smoke.

Gosh, that guy is going to be the butt of the joke in his industry for quite a while. That was a bigger mess than Arch Manning's season debut.

On the one hand, I find this kind of surprising. Any food truck that gets approved to do business — especially at a football game — has to go through a ton of pre-checks to make sure it's safe. That dude had to earn his right to be at that stadium.

On the other hand, it is a food truck. It’s not exactly a professional kitchen after all, extensive checks or not. I feel like you’re asking for trouble by cooking food on or in flaming hot surfaces in the back of your van.