Floyd Mayweather Could Potentially Save New York Giants From Letting Next Saquon Barkley Walk

Floyd Mayweather is interested in purchasing a stake in the New York Giants.

Per TMZ, Mayweather and his business partner, Meyer Orbach, are in the process of putting together an offer to purchase 10 % of the franchise that watched Saquon Barkley walk out the door – and win a Super Bowl – rather than pay him $26 million in guaranteed money.

Surely, Mayweather, Orbach, or anyone else wouldn’t make the same financial mistake, right?

Orbach, who owns part of the Minnesota Timberwolves, told TMZ Sports: "My partners and I are always looking at different opportunities, including ownership of sports teams. I can't comment further than that."

Forbes valued the Giants at $7.3 billion in August 2024. Should Mayweather and Orbach buy in at a 10% stake, they’d be handing Big Blue quite a bit of green – more than $700 million.

Not that money should be a problem for either partner. Yahoo Finance has Mayweather, now retired after a 50-0 boxing career, as having a net worth of more than $400 million. Orbach is also believed to have a net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars, earned mostly through his real estate ventures.

Floyd Mayweather Could Become Part Owner Of New York Giants

In the event the team of Mayweather and Orbach finalize a deal, they’ll be walking into something much more frightening than anything Floyd faced within the squared circle.

New York has no current answer at quarterback, no suitable replacement for Saquon Barkley’s immense production, and a coach whose seat is so hot he may prefer to stand rather than having the hair on his glutes singed.

There is an opportunity for Giants ownership, old and (potentially) new, to knockout some of their deficiencies. Because of last season’s 3-14 record, New York is slated to select third in April’s NFL Draft where it is very likely one, or both, of the top quarterback prospects are likely to be available.

Landing either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at QB to pair with 2024 rookie sensation Malik Nabers, would seemingly give Mayweather and the rest of the Giants’ organization a puncher’s chance at fielding a competitive team.

And maybe, just maybe, an extra $700 million could entice the Giants front office to keep the next Saquon Barkley from running away from the Big Apple.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF