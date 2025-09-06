Florida State Drops 11 Touchdowns On School No One Has Ever Heard Of

The Seminoles are 2-0, but let's wait a bit before we pronounce them "back."

The Florida State Seminoles' follow-up to a nightmare 2024 campaign started with a big win against Alabama, and followed that up with another offensive explosion.

Albeit one against a school that most of us had no clue even existed.

Of course, this early part of the season is full of all kinds of fluffy tune-up matches. Yeah, occasionally we get Texas-Ohio State, but that's rare.

However, it's not every day that even people who cover football learn about a new school, as was the case for East Texas A&M.

I was watching Big Noon Kickoff this morning, and heard someone on the panel mention during the preview of the East Texas A&M Lions' visit to Tallahassee that they weren't even aware that there was an East Texas A&M.

I'm sure it's a great school. After all, it has produced such luminaries as Duane Allen of the Oakridge Boys and Jim Fiscus, the photographer responsible for several ad campaigns for the show Dexter. But a football powerhouse, it is not.

But to their credit, the Lions showed up at Doak S. Campbell Stadium and were promptly annihilated by an FSU team that dropped a jaw-dropping 11 touchdowns for a 77-3 win.

According to the Seminoles' athletic website, that tied the record for touchdowns in a game and the record for the biggest margin of victory were set with 74 points.

So, are the 'Noles back after a hellish 2-10 2024 season?

Meh. Remember what I said about early-season fluff?

Sure, that first game was against Alabama, but this isn't Nick Saban's Crimson Tide. This is a team that has had struggles dating back to last season. I mean, you now have women talking about using Powerball winnings to buy out Kalen DeBoer's contract.

Was it an impressive win? Maybe, but worthy of making Florida State a top 15 team?

I don't think so.

That's the problem with these early weeks. You need some time to see where everyone stands.

The big test for the Seminoles will come on October 4 when they take on the Miami Hurricanes. Then we can decide on whether or not the 'Noles are back.