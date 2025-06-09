Florida Panthers Had Some Fun At Expense Of Their Vanquished Foes

Ahead of Monday night's showdown with the Edmonton Oilers, the Florida Panthers unveiled new rally towels for their fans to wave around for Game 3 and, even on the surface, they're pretty sweet-looking.

The "Rats Rule" emblazoned on the front of the towel is an obvious allusion to the Panthers' ability to play "on the line" between hard-nosed and dirty, as well as some of their more notable players being referred to as rats (notably Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand).

But if you look a little closer, you will notice some details that take these rally towels to the next level.

It looks like the rat infestation in the Panthers' organization extends far beyond the ice, because that is some next-level trolling from Florida's marketing team.

This isn't the first time this postseason that the Cats have leaned into the "rat" motif for their rally towels, as earlier rounds featured similar designs, nor is it the first time they've gotten a little "trolly" with their towels.

Last year's "All Six of Us" was a nod to Edmonton fans' critiques of Florida's perceived small fanbase.

This is a bold strategy, so we will see how it turns out for them.

The hubris and sardonic wit worked well enough last year, ultimately leading to a Stanley Cup banner, but the bit may have run its course.

You can only fly so close to the sun for so long before your wax wings melt, or in this case, your rally towels burn.

This Panthers team has been acting pretty cocky lately, getting Dairy Queen before every game and even eating their Blizzards between periods of a playoff game.

The Cats may have finally met their match in the Oilers, as this series is almost destined to go to a Game 7.

And when Connor McDavid inevitably toe-drags all over the Panthers' defense and raises a Cup right in Florida's face, we can remember the fun trips to Dairy Queen and the sarcastic rally towels as a footnote in the legacy of McJesus.