Florida Gators Take Ruthless Shot At Georgia's Impressive Streak Of Arrests In Social Media Post

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is this weekend, and yes, it's still called that even though the Libs tried to cancel it years ago.

Not here. We respect tradition around here, and calling Florida-Georgia by its real name is certainly tradition.

Anyway, I assume Georgia will do unspeakable things to my Gators because A) they are better, B) Billy Napier stinks, and C) they are better. I've accepted it, so I won't be miserable tomorrow. It is what it is.

That being said, I do think the Gators have already won the off-the-field battle. And that has to be worth SOMETHING, right?

Let Georgia have the win in the record book. Fine! We'll take what we can get, and what we have today is an absolutely ruthless tweet from the UF social media team.

Solid work from the Gators here

Seems harmless at first, but when you remember that Kirby Smart's boys get arrested every other week for some sort of reckless driving charge, only then will you fully appreciate this bad boy.

Solid work here from whoever the intern is running this account. It's certainly a resume-builder. For those counting back at home, Georgia has had – *checks notes* – at least FIVE players arrested for some sort of driving-related incident since last offseason.

Five! I mean, my God. What a run. The latest incident came just after the season started, when defensive back Daniel Harris was arrested on multiple misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving in the Athens area.

Hence the above tweet from the UF social media team. They want everyone to be safe tomorrow in the Jacksonville area. No funny business. We're a Law & Order state down here, you know.

Click it or Ticket. Don't Drink & Drive, Stay Alive. Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over.

I could go on and on. We've all seen the messages on I-95.

Anyway, let's go have a big – responsible – Saturday. Go Gators! (Dawgs by a million).