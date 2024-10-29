Clay Travis' College Football Gambling Picks, Week 10: Bet Penn St. To Win; Expect Shootout At Cocktail Party

These are the times that try a gambling man's soul.

We went 4-9 last week to run our season record to 54-71, a disastrous first two months of the college football season by any measure.

But to be fair, we are just a 17-0 week from being back dead even on the season. And the only way to ever get out of a hole is to keep digging.

RELATED: Clay Travis' Starting 11: Texas A&M Finally Wins a Huge Game at Home, Indiana Keeps Chugging Along

So let's get back on a roll with 14 winners this weekend.

Ole Miss at Arkansas +7.5 and the over 53.5

I feel like a shootout in Fayetteville is going to happen.

The Arkansas offense scored 58 last weekend in Starkville and this Ole Miss offense has the ability to put up big numbers.

I think that happens on Saturday, with the Rebels posting a late field goal to get the win 31-28, which will give us the Razorbacks cover and the over for a nice double win.

Ohio State at Penn State +3.5

The Nittany Lions are going to win this game outright.

But I'll take the 3.5 points just to be safe.

I'll be there in Happy Valley this weekend, by the way, and look forward to seeing a bunch of you guys at this game.

Duke +21.5 at Miami

The Miami defense has been a mess for much of the season.

It hasn't cost them yet, and it probably won't cost them this week either, but this is a big number when Duke has a solid defense and is likely to keep this game somewhat reasonable.

The Blue Devils get the cover.

Oregon at Michigan +15.5 and the under 45.5

Surely the Wolverines still have some pride, right?

Right?!

They can't just roll over and get dominated by Oregon in the Big House.

It's a relatively low-scoring, defensive struggle and the Ducks prevail, but only by a touchdown, 24-17, meaning we lock in another double win.

Vanderbilt +7 at Auburn

Auburn finally gets an SEC win and suddenly they're favored by nearly a touchdown over the Commodores?

I've been the only person in America betting Auburn each week all season, but this week I'm hopping off the train and backing Vandy on the road.

This number is just too big based on what we've seen from Auburn in the fourth quarter this season -- Vandy covers.

North Carolina -2.5 at Florida State

I know UNC hasn't had the season they hoped to have.

But they still aren't FSU.

Give me the Tar Heels to win on the road in Tallahassee and continue FSU on their inexorable path to 2-10.

RELATED: College Football Mailbag: Frustration Builds For LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss And Fans Attending Ohio St.-Penn St.

UCLA at Nebraska, the under 40.5

Nebraska's defensive collapse at Indiana has me a bit rattled on pulling the trigger for this bet, but ultimately, UCLA has been so bad on offense, I can't see any other outcome.

Nebraska gets the 20-14 win, and the under cashes.

Florida +16.5 vs. Georgia, and the over 52.5

Quietly, the Gator program has begun to show some life.

After taking Tennessee to overtime and smoking Kentucky, I'm going to take the Gators as a big underdog for what feels like the 10th straight year in the Cocktail Party.

Heck, I'm old enough to remember when Georgia couldn't win this game no matter what.

I even think we get a bit of a shootout: 38-27 Georgia, cashing us two winners.

Texas A&M at South Carolina +2.5

The Gamecocks are sneaky talented and the Aggies are going to leave Columbia with a loss.

I mean, even for A&M fans, isn't this the most Aggie outcome imaginable?

The cock crows for Carolina as it wins outright.

Kentucky at Tennessee -16.5 and the under 45.5

The most likely outcome in this game is Tennessee wins something like 27-6.

But it wouldn't shock me if the Tennessee offense truly takes off at long last.

Because the Kentucky defense is beginning to fall apart.

And the Tennessee offense in the second half finally showed some signs of life.

But instead of expecting that, I'm going to focus on the Tennessee defense, which I think will dominate this Kentucky offense.

The Vols win big and the under hits on a Tennessee Saturday night.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, a 14-0 weekend to help make up for the gambling disaster we've seen so far this season.