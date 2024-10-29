College Football Mailbag: Frustration Builds For LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss And Fans Attending Ohio St.-Penn St.

The college football season is heading into the month of November, which means we're about to enjoy four weeks of pure chaos as we head toward conference title weekend, and playoff rankings.

After a weekend of subpar matchups that turned into nail-biters for some, there were some interesting questions from the OutKick audience about their college football teams.

We have an agitated Ole Miss fan that isn't happy about the kickoff time against Georgia, a Kentucky fan who's ready to move on from Mark Stoops, Penn State folks worried about the cluster that is upcoming this weekend against Ohio State, and LSU faithful not encouraged by Brian Kelly.

I think it's fair to say that frustration is boiling over this week, and I can’t say I blame most of you.

So, let's dive into the questions this week.

How in the world can they (SEC) give LSU and Alabama the night game, but give us (Ole Miss) the afternoon slot against Georgia?

—Tom, Biloxi, Miss.

Ok, I can understand the frustration of Ole Miss fans, especially with Georgia being the game that is going head-to-head with Alabama-LSU. I'd imagine you're looking at this past weekend and the loss LSU suffered to Texas A&M, which is understandable, trust me. Both games are going to be billed as SEC eliminators from a playoff standpoint, which it is in a way.

I'd say your head coach, Lane Kiffin, wasn’t thrilled either.

Honestly, I'm surprised they didn’t award Ole Miss the night game, but at the same time, I'm sure ESPN was enamored by the ‘Death Valley’ part of this, and the history between those two teams. In my opinion, this Ole Miss-Georgia game is the much sexier matchup, especially with Lane Kiffin looking to get that signature win this season that would propel them back into the playoff rankings.

But, even though fans won't have ALL DAY to get sauced up for this one, it will still be an amazing environment in Oxford, and I look forward to being there.

Do you have any tips for the game this weekend in Happy Valley, with Trump coming and it already being a noon kickoff?

—William, Altoona, Penn.

You might want to start getting in line Wednesday, because it's going to be an absolute cluster. Now that College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff and Donald Trump are all going to be at the game, and it's a noon kickoff, this is going to be a long morning. My best advice is to get to Beaver Stadium early, as traffic will be a mess, especially if Homeland Security is running things, and they’re going to block-off certain roads heading to the stadium, I'd imagine.

Here's a little preview of what to expect.

Now, I'm basing this off my experiences covering games with Trump in attendance. We were advised to be at the game an extra hour early for the Georgia-Alabama contest, and even then he didn’t show up until near the second quarter. Just give yourself some extra time, and don’t take it out on the people working the game, that's my best advice.

HAVE FUN! See ya in Happy Valley

Are we going to fire Mark Stoops after this embarrassing season? Thanks, I am already ready for basketball.

—Alex, Louisville

Yeah, Kentucky fans have to be sick this season, especially with the amount of talent they have on this roster, including the defensive line. But, this has all come crashing down, and your team is 2-11 in their last 13 SEC games at home.

For Mark Stoops, I'd imagine he wishes that the Texas A&M job would've gone to him at the last minute, and it would've probably been best for both sides. Now, Kentucky is not going to pay over $40 million to fire him after this season, so your only hope if you want Stoops gone is for him to find another school that's interested in hiring him.

I get the frustration. For me, it feels like Kentucky needs a fresh start. No offense to Stoops, as I think he's done a really good job in Lexington, and provided some fun memories. But this team is getting passed by Vanderbilt right now, and I can tell the fans that wear Blue are befuddled as to how 2024 has played out. Like you said, basketball season is upon us, so enjoy that.

Is this what we can expect as LSU fans? Should’ve known this was coming after seeing what Brian Kelly did at Notre Dame.

—Thomas

That game against Texas A&M was brutal for LSU fans. Mistake after mistake in the second half, not being able to stop Marcel Reed, and bad decisions from Garrett Nussmeier have put you guys on the brink of the Citrus Bowl. My biggest concern was that you had all of that offense with Jayden Daniels, but it was the defense struggling. Now, this feels like a team that combusts under pressure, and wasn't prepared for a dual-threat QB.

That looming Alabama game is massive, and that's the only chance LSU has to make the playoffs. LSU has to win out, which includes a road game against Florida after Alabama. Then, you get two games at home, against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. And obviously, you can't sleep on either one of those teams.

We're coming down the stretch, and Brian Kelly is feeling the heat to win the remaining games.

Alright, that'll do it for this week's mailbag. Don't forget, you can away hit me up during the week at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com and I'll get back to you. Enjoy the week!