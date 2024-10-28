Lane Kiffin Not Thrilled That Ole Miss Won't Get An SEC Night Game Against Georgia, Goes To LSU-Alabama

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was not thrilled with the decision by ESPN and the SEC to put Alabama at LSU in the night game next weekend in Baton Rouge.

The SEC released the times for the November 9th slate, with Georgia and Ole Miss getting the 3:30 p.m. ET time slot, while Alabama and LSU will play at night in ‘Death Valley’

This was the last opportunity Ole Miss had to play an SEC game at night this season, and the network decided to go with the traditional matchup between the Tigers and Crimson Tide. This honestly stinks for the fans in Oxford hoping to attend at least one SEC game at night, given that the rest of their schedule is filled with afternoon or morning kickoffs.

Frustrated probably isn't the right word to use, as Lane Kiffin was told the time slot for their game against Georgia on Monday afternoon.

"So who went at night? LSU gets to play at night again I guess. Shocker. So that’s 2-for-2 for them," Lane Kiffin said.

I have to agree with Lane Kiffin on this one, as it's such a good environment to play in the SEC at night. But on the opposite end, I understand that losing to Kentucky and LSU is not going to do him any favors when it comes to him getting his way with kickoff times.

But, there was an argument to be made for putting Georgia in a night game against Ole Miss, especially with the college football playoff implications tied to the matchup. But again, you also have LSU and Alabama to discuss, and turning down a night game in ‘Death Valley’ is a hard decision for television executives.

Also, the Tigers and Crimson Tide' will also have major playoff ramifications, so you're almost having to flip a coin, in my opinion. But based on what we've seen from LSU, and Alabama, in the past few weeks, I would've taken the Rebels vs. Bulldogs.

I would've enjoyed seeing Kirby Smart versus Lane Kiffin under the lights in Oxford.

And I bet the folks inside the Ole Miss athletic department feel the same way. I'd imagine there were a few phone calls made when this decision started to come to fruition.