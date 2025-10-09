The Florida Gators Might Have A Strength & Conditioning Problem

When it rains, it pours. And it's monsoon season in Gainesville.

When things start going south for a college football program, it's hard to find any positives to hitch your wagon to.

Even a win over a Top-10 team can do little to sway the perception of fans and outsiders alike about the direction things are headed.

Even something as seemingly innocuous as a weekly injury report can cause supporters of the team to find fault in the foundation of the program.

Such is the case for the Florida Gators, who are still a program in limbo after their win over ninth-ranked Texas just five days earlier.

As is standard for all SEC teams, the Gators released their injury report for their upcoming showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, and the laundry list of players either "out" or "questionable" caused panicked fans to once again sound the alarms.

If you are unfamiliar with Florida's injury history under head coach Billy Napier, then you could be excused for thinking this is just a stroke of bad luck for the Gators.

However, as many are pointing out, this is nothing new in Gainesville.

It's gotten so bad that many fans are citing that even former Florida players who are now on other rosters are out with injuries, much like current Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams.

I can't find an exact number of times this has happened, but anecdotally and with the support of other Florida fans, I can say that the Gators are almost always the more injured team on a week-to-week basis.

This has led many to question whether the Gators have a problem with their strength and conditioning program.

One would assume the "conditioning" part of that equation would involve training to prevent injuries, but I am not sure if it all lies at the feet of the program's strength staff.

Whatever the issue, fans in and around Gainesville can use this as just another arrow in their quiver as they take shots at the Napier regime.

And, for the most part, those shots are completely warranted.

The beleaguered coach's days at the University of Florida are numbered, and this week's injury report is just the latest microcosm in the failed experiment that is the Billy Napier era.