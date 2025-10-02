Florida Gator Fans Are Worried They'll Beat Texas. Yes, You Read That Right

Never a dull moment in the land of college football fandom.

Being a fan of a sports team seems like a pretty simple job.

You would think that the number one, consensus rule is that you should always root for your team no matter what.

There are some exceptions to that rule, however, as I wrote about not too long ago.

One of those exceptions is when your program is being run by an incompetent clown, as the Florida Gators are with head coach Billy Napier.

Some of my fellow Florida fanatics seemed to have hopped on the loser bandwagon, as their showdown with the Texas Longhorns this weekend draws nearer.

You wouldn't believe it, but some Florida fans are actually afraid they'll end up on the winning end of their contest on Saturday with the top-10 Longhorns.

This might seem like absolute heresy to the uninitiated, but I can say, as someone with intimate knowledge of the inner workings of Gators fans, this sentiment is starting to swell in popularity among supporters outside just the online lunatic fringe.

It's not just the message board trolls, I can assure you that.

Let me offer just a quick, soothing statement to all my fearful Florida fans by saying I don't see a snowball's chance in Hell that the Gators will pull this off this weekend.

There aren't many teams in college football that can "out talent" the Gators, but Texas is one of them.

The Longhorns are one of the few programs left in the sport that have five-stars backing up five-stars on their two deep.

As if that wasn't enough, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian can and will scheme circles around Billy Napier on Saturday afternoon.

I know it sounds farfetched, but I can tell you these fans know where their allegiances lie when this game kicks off.

Expect the boos to rain down like arrows onto Napier when the Gators take the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

And if the home team somehow manages to pull off a miracle, I anticipate a lot of nervous fans in Gainesville wondering how much longer this circus plans on being in town.