When Rival Coaches Are Complimenting Your Coach, It's Time To Pack It In

When you think of the Florida Gators, both in the 2025 season and throughout coach Billy Napier's tenure, what are some words that come to mind?

I can guarantee you words like "well-coached," "dangerous," "explosive," and "talented," are at or near the bottom of that list.

For some reason, though, opposing coaches at rival programs can't help but heap praise onto Napier and his Gators, and having watched them as much as I have these last three plus years, I can't imagine why.

It's no secret Billy Napier is probably on borrowed time in Gainesville.

I have written about it.

My colleagues have written about it.

But despite our disappointed shouting into the void, Florida's rivals have nothing but flowery prose cocked and loaded when asked about the Gators.

This week, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal called Florida "one of the most talented teams we've seen in four years."

While I generally agree with Cristobal here, considering the Hurricanes play in the toothless ACC, didn't he and his Canes just bludgeon the Gators 41-17 in Gainesville last year?

This comes just a week after another rival, LSU head Brian Kelly, called Napier "a really good football coach."

Not to be outdone, Kirby Smart, head coach of the Gators' chief rival, the Georgia Bulldogs, decided to jump in the fray and let everyone know what a great job he thinks Napier (20-21 in three full seasons at Florida) has done while in Gainesville.

Are we sensing a pattern here, folks?

Of course, teams like Miami, LSU, and Georgia want the Gators to keep their below-average head coach for as long as possible. He offers them the path of least resistance, both in terms of head-to-head matchups on the field and on the recruiting trail.

When rival coaches can't help themselves from praising your team's head coach, especially given Napier's track record, that's the only hint you need as an Athletic Director that it might be time to make a change.

If your opponents don't hate your coach, then your coach is doing something wrong, and right now, all of Florida's biggest rivals are falling all over themselves to say nice things about Billy Napier.

I don't remember Phillip Fulmer talking about how much he respected Steve Spurrier, nor was Mark Richt gushing about how great it was to coach against Urban Meyer.

Nice guys finish last in the SEC, and Billy Napier is proof positive of that.

It's time Florida AD Scott Stricklin does what is necessary, before Florida falls even deeper into obscurity.