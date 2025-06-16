Florida Freshman Stephon Shivers Dismissed From Football Program Following Felony 'Dating Violence' Charge

After being arrested on June 1 on a felony charge of false imprisonment, also known as dating violence, Florida Gators freshman Stephon Shivers has been dismissed from the football program.

According to a police report filed at the time, the incident started when Stephon Shivers and the alleged victim got into a dispute.

The report states that the altercation started as a verbal argument over what the alleged attacker found on the victim's cell phone. At that point, the situation reportedly turned physical. The alleged attacker pushed the victim onto a bed, where he proceeded to get on top of her, while also holding her down.

It was then that Stephon Shivers was accused of chocking the victim to the point that she could not breathe. The Florida football team was made aware of the incident, and said at the time they were following the lead of law enforcement as the investigation continued.

The alleged victim recalled to police that Stephon Shivers allegedly punched her in the face numerous times. When the attacker stopped hitting the victim, she asked the attacker if he was ‘satisfied’, to which he replied ‘yes’, according to the police report.

When Shivers appeared in court, Alachua County Court Circuit Judge Susanne Wilson Bullard ordered him under house arrest, only allowed to attend school and football practice.

Now, he will not be part of the Florida football team because of the incident, as the school decided to part ways with the freshman.

Also, he is not allowed, nor his family or friends, to have any contact with the alleged victim in this case. The accuser testified in court that Shivers needed help, ‘because he’s going to turn 18 in three months' and that the abuse had occurred for more than three years, which the attorney for Stephon Shivers disputed.

The Gators acted swiftly with this move, given that he was arrested on June 1. Now, Stephon Shivers will be dealing with this third-degree felony charge, which has a maximum penalty of five years in jail.