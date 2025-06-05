Florida DL Stephon Shivers Placed On House Arrest After Court Appearance On Felony 'False Imprisonment' Charge

After being arrested this past weekend on a felony ‘false imprisonment’ charge (dating violence), Florida Gators freshman Stephon Shivers has been placed on house arrest as the investigation continues.

Details of the player's name were initially withheld due to him being a juvenile. But, since he made a public appearance in the Alachua County Juvenile Court on Wednesday, in a public forum, his name is now being attached to the felony charge.

According to Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun, who obtained the police report, the incident started when Stephon Shivers and the alleged victim got into a dispute.

The report states that the altercation started as a verbal argument over what the alleged attacker found on the victim's cell phone. At that point, the situation reportedly turned physical. The alleged attacker pushed the victim onto a bed, where he proceeded to get on top of her, while also holding her down.

At that moment, the alleged victim told police that the Shivers' then began to choke her, to which the victim stated she could not breathe.

The police report stated that the alleged attacker weighed nearly 400 pounds, over half the size of the alleged victim.

There are always two sides to every story, and this will continue to play-out in the court system.

On Wednesday, during his appearance in front of Alachua County Court Circut Judge Susanne Wilson Bullard, the Gators freshman was placed on house arrest stemming from the incident. Though he will not have to wear an ankle monitor, Stephon Shivers can only leave his residence for football practice and to attend school.

Also, he is not allowed, nor his family or friends, to have any contact with the alleged victim in this case. The accuser testified in court that Shivers needed help, ‘because he’s going to tun 18 in three months' and that the abuse has occurred for more than three years, which the attorney for Stephon Shivers disputed.

According To Report, Situation Turned Violent Between Shivers, Alleged Victim

The alleged victim recalled to police that the Stephon Shivers allegedly punched her in the face numerous times. When the attacker stopped hitting the victim, she asked the attacker if he was ‘satisfied’, to which he replied ‘yes’, according to the police report.

According to the Gainesville Sun, Shivers was read his rights, and denied that he choked the victim or prevented her from actually leaving the room. But, he did admit that the story of throwing the phone against the wall was accurate.

Officers noticed that the alleged victim had lacerations and wounds on her face, and that they were still bleeding at the time, as police questioned both parties.

The false imprisonment came into play when the alleged victim told police that she tried to leave the room, but that is when Shivers allegedly blocked her exit. While the altercation was ongoing, the victim told police officers that the male then threw her iPhone against the wall. Officers did note that they saw dents in the bedroom wall.

The former 4-star recruit from Humboldt, Tennessee, played one season for Brentwood Academy. He enrolled at Florida in the spring, and did go through workouts, along with appearing in the Gators ‘spring game’.

A University of Florida football spokesperson released a statement regarding the matter.

"We are aware of the situation with one of our student athletes. We will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative process."