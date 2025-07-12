Fired Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo Wants To Buy You A Beer

Recently fired Washington Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo wants to thank the fanbase for their support in the best way possible, by buying them some beers!

On Friday, the Nats' former GM announced that he'd be buying everyone's first round of beers at two local DC bars ahead of Monday's 2025 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby.

"As a way to say thank you to the fans for 19 amazing years with the Washington Nationals, grab a "Round on Riz" Monday, July 14 before the Home Run Derby at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern or Walter’s Sports Bar. First round of beer is on us from 5-7 pm. Cheers to an incredible ride!," Rizzo wrote on The Rizzo Family Foundation's social media accounts, which help support pediatric cancer patients and their families.

A noble and kind gesture, for sure - but some on social media are having fun at Rizzo's expense.

"I would normally trust the taps at @WaltersbarDC, but in this case I would be cautious about receiving some bad drafts, particularly in that first round," one Nats' fan mockingly tweeted.

"Now he wants to be friends," another questioned.

RIZZO SPENT 19 YEARS IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION

To his credit, the majority of comments on social media appeared to support Rizzo for the classy beer move, even if it does appear to come too little too late. Both Rizzo and Washington manager Dave Martinez were let go from the team last Sunday, just a week ahead of the Nationals selecting this year's No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Rizzo was named the Nationals General Manager in 2009 before also becoming the team's president of baseball operations in 2013. Throughout his tenure, Rizzo oversaw a franchise that had a record of 1,263 wins and 1,317 losses. Not awful, but not great either for a fanbase that has been increasingly vocal about getting results.

However, he was the GM when the team won their only World Series Championship in 2019 after building a monster of a team that included players such as Juan Soto, Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer, Ryan Zimmerman, Anthony Rondon and others.

Since then, however, Rizzo has seen his share of players either leave or be traded away, as the team has embarrassingly finished last in the National League East in four of the last five seasons. Washington is currently in last place once again in the NL East, with a record of 38-56 and are 16 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies, who roster former National Bryce Harper.

A word of advice for anyone in a position of authority, be it in sports or elsewhere - maybe you should offer to buy drinks for your employees / fans / those that you need on your side, while you STILL have the job! That way you may garner some support in case you ever find yourself on the chopping block!

