The Final Trailer For 'F1' Is Here, And If You Need Me, I'll Be Twiddling My Thumbs Waiting To See It

We're just over a month away from the release of the movie F1, which has been in the works for years and stars Brad Pitt as a grizzled Formula 1 vet named Sonny Hayes who returns to the pinnacle of motorsport to help out a new team.

The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who directed Top Gun: Maverick — which means that if you want to make a movie about fast things, your best bet is to either hire Kosinski or take him to lunch and pick his brain — and is produced by mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

On top of that, the production team worked with Formula 1 as well as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in a bid to make a film that is as authentic as possible with lots of footage being shot during real race weekends over the last couple of seasons.

Now, we've got the final trailer for the movie — which hits theaters on June 27 — and like the previous ones, it features some glorious Formula 1 footage.

Take a look:

The film also features Damson Idris as Hayes' teammate, Joshua "Noah" Pearce, and the always great Javier Bardem as Ruben Cervantes, Hayes' former teammate and the owner of the film's fictional race team APXGP.

But this trailer gave us a really good look at Kerry Condon as Kate, the film's love interest and a strategist for APXGP.

I think this is going to be a solid movie, but I've been saying the same thing ever since we got our first look at some footage: even if the story is a total mess, the shots of Formula 1 cars will be worth the price of admission, which is absurd these days. I just bought a ticket for the Thursday night screening of a totally different movie and, after taxes and fees, it was more than $17.

What the hell, Hollywood?

Nevertheless, I know I'll be at the theater opening weekend to check this out for sure.