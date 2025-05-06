'F1' Star Shows Up To Met Gala In Fire Suit For Movie's Fictional Team

Whether you're into it or not — and I'm guessing we're on the same page in the "not" category — it was almost impossible not to know that the Met Gala was last night.

I still am not really sure what the point of it is, but social media becomes a flood of celebrities jockying to be the biggest narcissist in town by wearing the most ridiculous get-ups imaginable.

However, there was more than a little bit of a Formula 1, and, well, that always gets my attention.

The biggest was that Ferrari driver and seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton was one of the event's co-chairs, but the biggest F1 splash came from a guy who isn't an F1 driver, but he plays on the silver screen, Damson Idris.

Idris plays Joshua "Noah" Pearce in the upcoming film F1, the teammate of veteran driver Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt) on the fictional team known as APXGP.

Now, I love what Idris did at the Met Gala because I'm something of a Team Guy, and that is the antithesis of the Met Gala. It's usually about trying to get attention for yourself. Idris did that, but not after he got some great promotion for the blockbuster flick he's in, which is hitting theaters next month.

Idris arrived at the Met Gala in an APXGP firesuit that looked just like the one seen in the movie, and paired that with a crash helmet with a bunch of crystals on it.

Then he got two assistants to rip the firesuit off like it was a pair of tearaway pants and he had been called into the game during garbage time in a pick-up game at the Y.

Was that a little on the "Look at me" spectrum? Sure, but he got some eyes on APXGP and, by proxy, the upcoming film.

I want more of that at the Met Gala. I want more people saying, "If you're going to make me dress up like an idiot in the middle of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, I'm getting some promotion out of this."

Will this get anyone to see the movie? Maybe, but not anyone at the Met Gala. They were all too busy worrying about their outfits to notice Idris' firesuit.