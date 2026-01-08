FIFA Is Offering $60 World Cup Tickets, But Good Luck Getting One

FIFA's new “Supporter Entry Tier" tickets will be just $60 for all 104 matches — including the final — but only for a tiny subset of fans.

Good news, soccer fans: a portion of 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets will be available for only $60 a pop.

But good luck getting your hands on them.

After weeks of outrage over absurdly expensive tickets to the World Cup in the United States, FIFA announced Tuesday it would offer limited "Supporter Entry Tier" tickets priced at $60. The offer applies to every single match, even the final.

The problem, though, is that only a very select group of fans can get them.

For American fans, those tickets will only be available to members of three official U.S. supporters groups: American Outlaws, Barra 76 and Sammers.

And even then, those tickets aren't guaranteed. Fans must enter a special draw to be selected. If they aren't chosen — but did request seats — they'll be charged full price instead. Which could be thousands of dollars.

The backlash over World Cup pricing began last month when fans discovered that tickets for group-stage matches were starting around $265, with finals tickets topping $4,000. They're climbing to more than $10,000 now on resale sites.

And even if you manage to get tickets, finding a place to stay won't be cheap, either. As OutKick previously reported, hotel rates across host cities have skyrocketed. A recent analysis found rooms have surged as much as 457% in Houston, 364% in Kansas City and a staggering 2,372% in Mexico City.

The 2026 World Cup is expected to generate $10 billion in revenue. For the everyday fan, though, most of the events seem completely out of reach.

The deadline to enter FIFA's ticket draw is Tuesday, Jan. 13. But unless you're one of a few lucky supporters (or you have very deep pockets), you might be better off watching from your couch.