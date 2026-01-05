Mamdani's World Cup Ticket DEI Promise Is Latest Nonsense Out Of This Idiot's Mouth

Mamdani's claim that he's going to fix World Cup pricing is yet another clown move out of this guy

NYC's new mayor, the socialist who is promising the world to a bunch of Gen Z & Millennial morons, is at it again.

Between his supposed national security meetings with Trump, his high-level cabinet meetings with his staff on how they're going to boot white people out of Manhattan housing and eliminating bus fares, Mayor Mamdani is now promising to bring diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to World Cup ticket pricing for matches being played in New Jersey.

"I continue to voice my opposition to the use of dynamic pricing here for the soon to come World Cup," Mamdani said Monday during a press conference. "And the necessity of it being a more affordable experience for all."

"I had a New Yorker the other day come up to ask me if there was any way I could help him get World Cup tickets because he was saying the cost that he saw for a game was $600. This is increasingly out of reach. We have made what used to be a working-class [event] into a luxury experience and there are too many of who it doesn't matter where the World Cup is being played in the world, they know where they're going to watch it. It's TV."

Uh, correct, that's how ticketing works, chief.

"We want to ensure that there are more experiences available to each and every New Yorker."

Zo, what if the World Cup committee promises $100 tickets, but they're in the nosebleeds? Is that equitable? The reporter needs to actually PUSH this guy. EXPLAIN what would be fair. Make him make a real statement.

"What's affordable, Zo?"

That's a simple follow-up.

It's all bark, no bite from this socialist clown

In September, then-candidate Mamdani declared that ticket prices were "absurd," and then asked for 15% of the tickets for MetLife to be set aside as discounted tickets for New York City residents. He didn't say anything about what the prices should be set at.

Should something be done about ticket pricing? Yes. Should this clown be parlaying that into what sounds like promises to poor people that they might be able to go watch their heroes in the World Cup? Absolutely not.

It's all a con. We all know Mamdani will be in that stadium, dynamic pricing isn't going anywhere and he'll be there smiling and enjoying himself over multiple days while the cab drivers are left wondering what happened to the inclusion part of Zo's promises.

The poor will eventually find out the bad news.