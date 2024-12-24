Female NBA Ref Admits She 'F****d Up' After Atrocious Call

It was a rough night for female NBA referee Jenna Schroeder after she ejected Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond for literally nothing.

However, Schroeder must have known that Santa (as well as league officials) was watching, as she would later tell Sixers head coach Nick Nurse that she "f***ed up," and later allowed Drummond to return from the locker room and back into action in what was a drama-filled night in Philly.

JENNA SCHROEDER: ‘I F’D UP'

The wild sequence of events occurred after Victor Wembanyama took a hard fall onto the court during an in-bound pass. Referee Schroeder immediately gave Drummond a technical and tossed him, despite the fact that he barely even touched Wemby, who actually took one of the biggest flops one has ever seen. Wemby literally dove to the ground on his own as if he was a European soccer player begging for a call.

As Drummond, the Sixers bench and Philly fans went absolutely ballistic, Schroeder and the rest of the officiating crew took the rare step of reviewing the play in question.

Sure enough, the replay showed the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama flopping, leading to quite the awkward moment when the female referee explained to the Sixes bench that she messed up and that no technical fouls would be given and Drummond could return from the locker room.

If that wasn't enough, Schroeder would later give the 76ers' Joel Embiid a double technical foul later in the game after he did foul Wembanyama before then receiving his second tech and ejection after arguing with Schroeder. That call was not reversed.

Despite the chaotic Monday night in Philly, the Sixers would end up with the last laugh at The Ref Show last night, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 111-106.

Honesty is the best policy, but let's try and get it correct from the start, yes? Also, I hope every NBA referee now takes notice that Wembanyama is a shady player at times, and they hesitate to start dishing out fouls the next time he hits the floor.

