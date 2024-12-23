Joel Embiid Throws Tantrum At Female Ref, Gets Ejected For Heated Outburst

Joel Embiid delivered his best performance of the season with a tantrum for the ages.

Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers star, blew up at an official and was ejected for his emotional outburst after being called for a charge. He led a sequence in the second quarter where he was called for a charge after running into Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

The call didn't go his way, so Embiid went at the female ref and berated her until teammates stepped in to restrain him.

Flailing his arms around and yelling at the poor NBA official, Embiid fueled "diva" allegations with his ridiculous outburst.

Two quick technical fouls called during Embiid's tirade ended his night early during the 76ers' 111-106 win.

WATCH:

Some NBA fans on social media went at Embiid for chewing out the female ref. Others pounced on the official for calling a ‘soft’ charging foul on Embiid, who's playing in his second game after an orbital fracture injury (which explains his black mask).

Embiid left the game after playing 14 minutes, finishing with nine points (2-of-8 shooting) and three rebounds.

