Female Fencer Who Protested Trans Opponent Credits Christian Faith: 'Gave Me Peace'

Stephanie Turner, a Senior Women’s Foilest in USA Fencing, protested a transgender opponent by taking a knee. Over the weekend, the 31-year-old Turner was matched against Redmond Sullivan, a trans-identifying biological male, during The Cherry Blossom Open, hosted by USA Fencing.

Due to her actions, Turner was given a "black card," the most severe penalty in fencing. That meant she was disqualified from the tournament, had to be escorted off the premises, and could face suspension from future events.

Despite the repercussions, Turner told OutKick that her Christian faith led her to take a stand against unfair competition.

"I prayed to God and I just asked him for guidance and I called members of my church to help me to figure out what I wanted to do," Turner said.

Turner said that, in the past, she would simply avoid events that had transgender fencers competing. But in this case, she decided to leave it in God's hands.

"I prayed, and I said, ‘God, if this is something that you want me to do, please put Redmond in my pool round or my direct elimination and I will take a knee. "But, if this is not something that you want me to do, then... show me by not having… he and I fence face-to-face,’" she said.

Of course, Turner and Sullivan were eventually paired against one another and Turner followed through with her protest.

"There [was] a potential I was never going to face him, and then I'd never forfeit. And then there was the option that he'd end up in my pool, and then I'd forfeit, and I took that as a sign from God that that's what he wanted me to do. When it happened, I took the knee," she added.

Stephanie Turner told OutKick that she is new to the Christian faith, but found that following Jesus gave her more peace of mind than anything she had tried in the past.

"Before this, I was essentially an atheist. Growing up, I had never been exposed to any religion," she said. "I used to dabble in like a lot of new-age stuff, from energy work or stuff like that… and meditation. It never really gave me a sense of peace in the same way that prayer and… having faith in Jesus does. The only thing that ever gave me peace and calm has been prayer, fellowship and church and worship."

Turner also pointed out that many of the people standing up for women, people like Riley Gaines, are very open about their Christian faith and values.

"A lot of Christians are the ones who are brave enough to say the truth and speak with conviction on [the transgender in women's sports] issue," she said. "That really opened the door for me to start looking into scripture and watching sermons online. And then, from there, I went and found a church, and I was baptized."

She said that, ultimately, she has put her trust in God to finally put an end to the madness of males competing in women's sports.

"I want to thank God, especially, because if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have been able to find this avenue to talk about this issue and, hopefully, find a resolution."

WATCH OUTKICK'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH STEPHANIE TURNER: