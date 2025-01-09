Federal Court Delivers Common-Sense Ruling On Biden's Ridiculous Title IX Re-Write

Sadly, common sense doesn't always prevail in American society. Fortunately, though, common sense scored a big victory on Thursday when a federal court in Kentucky ruled that the Biden Administration's re-write of Title IX, which changed "sex" to "gender identity," cannot be enforced.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which argued on behalf of the plaintiffs in The State of Tennessee vs. Cardona, released a statement praising the decision.

"This is a colossal win for women and girls across the country," said ADF CEO, President, and General Counsel Kristen Waggoner. "The Biden administration’s radical attempt to redefine sex not only tossed fairness, safety, and privacy for female students out the window, it also threatened free speech and parental rights."

To be fair, the Biden Administration withdrew its proposed Title IX changes last month, knowing that it would never pass with President-elect Donald Trump set to take back the White House on January 20. Trump has vowed to "ban" male competing in women's sports.

That being said, it's still important that a federal court recognized just how ridiculous the attempt to change the language in the 1972 bill really was, and is a major reason why it was withdrawn in the first place.

"When Title IX is viewed in its entirety, it is abundantly clear that discrimination on the basis of sex means discrimination on the basis of being a male or female," the court wrote in its opinion, according to ADF. "As this Court and others have explained, expanding the meaning of ‘on the basis of sex’ to include ‘gender identity’ turns Title IX on its head."

This case revolved around a middle school athlete who is transgender, which OutKick covered last year.

ADF represents one of the athletes that the biological male displaced due to having a physical advantage over the girls. In addition, this trans athlete allegedly used some incredibly graphic and hateful language towards teammates.

READ: West Virginia Transgender Middle School Athlete Allegedly Told Female Teammates 'Suck My D**k'

While the federal ruling is an important one, there's perhaps a bigger issue facing the United States Senate right now.

The Senate is set to vote on a bill brought forth by Tommy Tuberville, The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, and that vote could come as early as Friday.

Tuberville's bill seeks to codify language within Title IX that explicitly recognizes sex as "based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

In order for the bill to pass the Senate and overcome filibuster, it would need 60 votes. That means that even if all Republicans vote in favor, as they are expected to do, several Democratic Senators still need to support the bill.

So, very soon Americans are going to know exactly which Senators stand with women and girls against radical gender ideologies and which ones do not.