Fans Rip White Sox For Not Stepping Up To Pay Bobby Jenks' Medical Bills

The baseball world is coming together in support of former Chicago White Sox World Series Champion closer Bobby Jenks, who is facing the battle of his life.

The 44-year-old former White Sox and Red Sox player and current manager of the Frontier League's Windy City Thunderbolts, not only recently lost everything he owns except "one suitcase" during January's devastating Los Angeles wildfires, but he now finds himself battling Stage 4 stomach cancer.

His family is now asking for the baseball community's help in what may very well be Jenks' final autograph signing to help cover the financial strain that Bobby, his wife, and family now face.

Many fans are now stepping up while also ripping the White Sox for not doing their part to help Jenks at least a little bit, so he doesn't have to spend the end of his life signing baseballs just to pay his medical bills.

"As many of you may have heard, former White Sox closer Bobby Jenks not only lost his house in the recent Los Angeles fires, but he is now in the final stages of his battle with stomach cancer," White Sox fan account @ChiSoxFanMike wrote in his latest update regarding Jenks' adenocarcinoma cancer struggle.

"Bobby and his wife have agreed to do an in-person signing, with the hope of raising money to help cover medical expenses. It is with great sadness to admit that, in all likelihood, this will be Bobby’s last signing," he continued, while adding that former MLB players and coaches are now stepping up and going to be signing as well, with all proceeds going to Jenks and his family.

Twenty years ago, in 2005, Jenks became a White Sox hero for consistently shutting down opposing lineups while helping the White Sox sweep the Houston Astros in the World Series. In what has become an iconic photo for White Sox fans, Jenks can be seen hugging catcher A.J. Pierzynski after the final out as his teammates start mobbing him.

PLAYERS STEPPING UP TO HELP JENKS FINAL AUTOGRAPH SIGNING

Unfortunately, hard times have hit Jenks in recent months and years after being diagnosed with stomach cancer, only to then be managing the Windy City Thunderbolts' away game in Illinois when the Palisades, California wildfire hit and literally destroyed everything he owns.

"I’ve got one suitcase left to my name," Jenks recently told MLB.com "It’s all gone. Everything else I’ve ever done. ... All those things are irreplaceable. Now it’s time to do what I got to do to get myself better and get myself more time, however you want to look at it,

Fortunately, Jenks still has his World Series ring, which he wore while managing. He's now asking White Sox and baseball fans to remember what he brought to their city and help him out if they're willing by either attending or mailing in items that they want him to autograph.

Many fans are now coming together, with some even tweeting the White Sox saying that their former player shouldn't have to sign baseballs in order to pay medical bills.

More information on the Bobby Jenks autograph signing can be found here, and let's all pray and hope it's not his final one.

