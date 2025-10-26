Fans Call For Firing Of Zac Taylor, Raheem Morris After Horrendous Losses

The Tennessee Titans made Brian Callahan the first NFL head coach to be fired during the 2025 season, and the question is who (if anyone) would be next. If social media is any indication, both Bengals and Falcons fans would like to see their head coaches gone next.

Cincinnati and Atlanta each suffered embarrassing losses in Week 8, with Zac Taylor leading his Bengals to an inexplicable 39-38 loss against the previously winless Jets and Raheem Morris leading his Falcons to an absolute beatdown against the one-win Miami Dolphins. Both the Bengals and Falcons lost at home, to make matters even worse.

Now, one could argue that both coaches were forced to start backup quarterbacks. Joe Burrow is out for the majority of the season, so Cincinnati traded for Joe Flacco, who started Sunday. Michael Penix Jr. suffered a bone bruise in Week 7, forcing Morris to turn to veteran Kirk Cousins against Miami.

Still, Flacco and Cousins are veterans, the teams were playing at home, and they were facing terrible opponents. The Jets had scored 17 points combined in their previous two games before dropping 39 on Cincinnati, including 23 in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins had allowed an average of 29 points per game to opponents before the Falcons only mustered 10, with 7 of the 10 points coming on a garbage-time touchdown with the game out of hand.

Bengals Defense Has Fans Wanting Zac Taylor Gone

For Cincinnati, offense isn't the problem. The problem is the defense, which has held only one team (the Browns) under 27 points in 8 games this season. The team fired former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo prior to the 2025 season, hoping that would solve their problems. It didn't. Anarumo is now the DC for the 6-1 Indianapolis Colts.

At some point, head coach Zac Taylor has to bear responsibility for a terrible defense. And fans are fed up.

Falcons Fans Are Done With Raheem Morris, Too

Social media doesn't look much better for Morris, who just saw his team lose 34-10 to the Dolphins. The score doesn't even show just how impotent Atlanta looked on both sides of the ball. Miami scored 30-plus points for the first time this season and allowed fewer than 21 points for the first time, too.

We'll have to wait and see if either organization decides to make a move, but the seats under Zac Taylor and Raheem Morris are scorching hot right now.