I Can't Stop Falling For Hypothetical Matchups From Gambling Accounts

Show some restraint, FanDuel, because I clearly can't.

I swore I wasn't going to do this again.

Maybe I'm an addict and I just can't help myself. I should call the gambling hotline, but instead of not being able to lay off those delicious parlays, I can't seem to avoid a different trap being laid by gambling companies.

That's right, FanDuel got me again, and I can't stop falling for it.

The ever-popular hypothetical matchup.

From the makers of such gems as "set the line between the New York Jets and the Ohio State Buckeyes," we get a brand-new one just as tempting as its other attempts.

Feast your eyes on this beauty.

FanDuel. Come on, guys! Why are you doing this to me?

It's not even the offseason right now. We are three weeks from the start of the NCAA Tournament and knee-deep in conference play, and you have to fire up the hypothetical matchup machine?

Show some restraint, because I clearly can't.

Let's break this thing down, shall we?

The top row features some of the best freshmen in the sport this year (those who play, anyway), while the bottom row features some of the most phenomenal one-and-done players the game has ever seen.

Anyone who knows anything about college basketball would agree that the top row would get slaughtered by the bottom row.

Trae Young averaged more than 27 points a game and broke a Big 12 scoring record held by another of his hypothetical teammates on the bottom row, Kevin Durant.

Anthony Davis was one of, if not, the best defensive players in NCAA history and made a clean sweep of individual awards en route to a national title at Kentucky.

There are three first-ballot Hall of Famers in that bottom row and two more perennial All-Stars who could probably still get in the Hall with how much time they have left in their careers.

This is a no-brainer.

The comments section thankfully agreed, completely dismissing the top row's chances (as they should).

I like where FanDuel's head is at here, but I think they could have handled this one better.

This is a slaughter of a matchup, but if they had just used a different freshman class instead of five of the best players to ever touch a college basketball court, we might have had something here.

Regardless, I will keep falling for these every time they are posted, because I am weak.

I can't wait to see the hypothetical matchup between the 85 Bears and 2013 Seahawks, then I'll really know we've reached the peak of the offseason.