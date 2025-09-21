Fan Who Fell From Clemente Wall Returns To PNC Park For First Pitch

Pirates fan Kavan Markwood returned to PNC Park on Saturday night, walking carefully to the mound on crutches to deliver the ceremonial first pitch before the Pirates’ game against the Athletics.

The 20-year-old became a headline in April when he fell nearly 20 feet from the Clemente Wall during a Pirates-Cubs matchup after drinking underage.

Markwood crashed onto the warning track, suffering a traumatic brain injury, fractured spine, broken ribs, and lung damage.

The frightening scene brought the game to a halt as medical staff rushed him off the field and into critical care at Allegheny General Hospital, where he remained for weeks.

Markwood says he remembers almost nothing of that night.

"I was watching the game, then I woke up three or four days later," he told TribLive. "That’s the last thing I remember, until that day in the ambulance."

Even now, he admits replaying the accident in his mind has been painful.

"I had a lot of PTSD of me falling from the wall. Every time I looked that way, I see… I’ve watched the video multiple times, and all I see is myself laying there. It’s terrible, but I’m blessed to be here. The only thing I can do is pray to God every single day."

The Pirates fan drew a loud ovation as he lobbed the pitch toward home plate.

"That was amazing," he said. "I really appreciate the city for that. This is definitely a blessing to be back here. I praise the Lord for being here on earth."

To some, his return was a testament to resilience; to others, it served as a sobering reminder of how a reckless choice nearly proved fatal.

Either way, the Pirates wanted to honor him with the spotlight.

As for the game itself, rookie Bubba Chandler and two relievers combined on a one-hitter to lead Pittsburgh past Oakland, 2-0.

