Fan Tries To Sneakily Steal Something Out Of Jannik Sinner's Bag In Bizarre U.S. Open Moment

An adult fan trying snatching something right out of Jannik Sinner's bag.

The U.S. Open has produced some of the wildest fan moments in recent memory, and not even World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is immune.

Sinner made very quick work of Alexander Bublik on Monday night to advance to the quarterfinals in New York. After packing up his bag on the court, the Italian made his way over to some fans nearby and handed over the towel he was holding.

A man standing next to the fan who appeared to receive the towel wanted something from Sinner as well, but when it became clear the star player was done handing out things, the man tried taking matters into his own hands, literally.

In a bizarre moment, the man reached over and began unzipping Sinner's bag, hoping to grab something out of it. The security guard noticed the man's hand reaching into Sinner's bag, and quickly squashed things.

While a fan reaching into a player's bag is truly absurd, it's not the most embarrassing and disrespectful moment from a spectator during this year's U.S. Open.

That moment occurred last week, after Polish player Kamil Majchrzak upset No. 9 seed Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller in the second round. After his win, Majchrzak took some time to sign autographs for fans in attendance. He also took his hat off to hand it to a young fan named Brock standing right in front of him, but a man standing next to the kid snatched it away and threw it in his wife's bag.

The adult man who stole the hat from the kid was identified in rapid fashion and turned out to be Polish millionaire Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of a paving company called Drogbruk.

Szczerek's company has been bombarded with negative reviews on job search sites in Poland following the incident.

Majchrzak later met back up with the young fan to give the story a happy ending by gifting him a hat and snagging a photo with him.