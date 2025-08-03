DOJ Reportedly Looking Into Fan Being Removed From MLS Game Over MAGA Hat

MAGA hats aren't welcome at MLS games, but other political symbols appear to be

A fan was recently removed from a St. Louis City SC match for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, which stadium security stated is a move that violates Major League Soccer's code of conduct.

It's the year 2025, and wearing a hat supporting the President of the United States currently occupying the White House is deemed too political a statement to make at a sporting event in the Land of the Free. Insanity, but then again, this is the MLS we're talking about, a league striving to be the wokest of them all.

Michael Weitzel, the fan who was removed from the game, began filming the moment as he was told to leave in a video that has not only gone viral, but is being reviewed by the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, according to Gregg Keller of the St. Louis Dispatch.

In the nearly two-minute-long video, a security guard can be heard telling Weitzel that "they don't want any kind of political" statements at the game. Weitzel then responds by pointing to the pride flags being waved behind one of the goals, sarcastically stating that they aren't political. A guard can be heard in the video saying that the flags being waved were "pre-approved."

The security guard can also be heard telling Weitzel that while he personally supports Donald Trump, the hat is not allowed due to it being a political slogan.

The official MLS Fan Code of Conduct handbook states, among other things:

The following conduct is prohibited in the Stadium and all parking lots, facilities and areas controlled by the Club or MLS:

Displaying signs, symbols, images, using language or making gestures that are threatening, abusive, or discriminatory, including on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, ability, and/or sexual orientation

Displaying signs, symbols or images for commercial purposes or for electioneering, campaigning or advocating for or against any candidate, political party, legislative issue, or government action

As my esteemed co-worker Zach Dean explained in his original story about the situation, if we're going by the book, then the fan was not compliant with the league's code of conduct when it comes to "campaigning or advocating for or against any candidate, political party, legislative issue, or government action."

Totally fair, but also totally ridiculous and hypocritical given that one can easily make the argument that the pride and trans flags being waved inside the stadium are a form of "electioneering, campaigning or advocating" for a certain political party and legislative issue.