Dragged Out Of The Friendly Confines: Fan Booted After Crashing Cubs-Brewers Warmups

You don't see this everyday.

PublishedUpdated

Security at Wrigley Field had its hands full Wednesday night before the Cubs and Brewers even took the field.

During warmups, a random fan made his way onto the field, setting off a scene so strange it could only happen in baseball. 

NBC Chicago cameras caught the whole thing: security slammed the guy onto the tarp by the first-base line, then hauled him out through the right-field gates and lifted him collectively like a huge sack of potatoes.

Wrigley security wasn't playing with this case of stranger danger. Consider the fan subdued, though the question of ‘excessive escorting’ will certainly come up.

Wrigley Field during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers on August 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Cubs released a statement afterward: "Ahead of tonight’s game, an individual accessed the field without authorization and was removed from the ballpark."

As of now, there's no name, no reason, no charges on record for this mystery fan. Just weeks earlier, another fan made headlines at Wrigley by climbing the netting to free Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick’s bat, drawing cheers from more than 41,000 fans. 

That stunt ended with security stepping in, but Frelick later gave the climber a signed bat marked "Nice climb!"

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)