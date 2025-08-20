Dragged Out Of The Friendly Confines: Fan Booted After Crashing Cubs-Brewers Warmups

Security at Wrigley Field had its hands full Wednesday night before the Cubs and Brewers even took the field.

During warmups, a random fan made his way onto the field, setting off a scene so strange it could only happen in baseball.

NBC Chicago cameras caught the whole thing: security slammed the guy onto the tarp by the first-base line, then hauled him out through the right-field gates and lifted him collectively like a huge sack of potatoes.

Wrigley security wasn't playing with this case of stranger danger. Consider the fan subdued, though the question of ‘excessive escorting’ will certainly come up.

The Cubs released a statement afterward: "Ahead of tonight’s game, an individual accessed the field without authorization and was removed from the ballpark."

As of now, there's no name, no reason, no charges on record for this mystery fan. Just weeks earlier, another fan made headlines at Wrigley by climbing the netting to free Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick’s bat, drawing cheers from more than 41,000 fans.

That stunt ended with security stepping in, but Frelick later gave the climber a signed bat marked "Nice climb!"

