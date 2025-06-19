Fan Gets Boot After Scaling Wrigley Field Netting To Retrieve A Bat

There's nothing better than going to a baseball game and going home with a free souvenir in the form of a foul ball or home run ball that you snagged yourself.

At least, that's what I thought, but judging by the lengths to which one Chicago Cubs fan went to grab himself a free bat, that might be the one thing better.

The Cubs were hosting the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday when, in the top of the sixth inning, Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick was at the plate.

Frelick to a massive cut at the 1-0 offering from Cubs, rightly Chris Flexen, but his bat slipped out of his hands and went flying into the netting behind home plate, where it got stuck, what looked to be 10 to 15 feet up.

You'd think they'd have the grounds crew come out and handle that situation, but one fan sitting behind home plate was on it and scaled the netting like he was Helio Castroneves after winning the Indianapolis 500.

First of all, great reactions from Jackson Chourio, who was getting warmed up in the on-deck circle.

As the Cubs' broadcast booth noted, that dude just got a little excited, saw a sweet free souvenir, and just started climbing the net like he was trying to scale a rope in gym class.

That earned the fan an early exit from Wrigley Field, but man, when was the last time you heard someone getting escorted out of a stadium while getting cheered by the rest of the crowd?

Normally, you have to interfere with a home run for the visiting team to have that happen.

Well, according to the Associated Press, he returned to his seat a few minutes later to a hero's welcome from his fellow fans.

Now, I think we all want to know: did he get to keep the bat?