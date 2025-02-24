Fan Celebrates Sinking An 84-Foot Putt During Texas Tech-Houston Game With Patrick Mahomes

Perhaps the most exciting moment in the Texas Tech vs. Houston game didn’t even have to do with basketball.

Fans in Lubbock, Texas, were already hyped up like crazy to see the hometown and No. 10 Red Raiders take on the visiting Cougars, who are ranked No. 4. Heck, the ESPN commentators even said at one point they would be hard-pressed to remember a calling a game in a louder building this season.

The action on the court has lived up to the hype so far, both teams are playing tenacious defense and finishing tough shots. But fans in the arena seemed just as excited about something that happened in a commercial break.

A fan walked up to one end of the court and was tasked with sinking a putt through a gap in a poster on the opposite end. With no fear whatsoever, he stepped up, whacked the ball, and watched with thousands of other fans as it slowly made its way to the target. When the shot sunk, the crowd erupted.

Just look at that shot; that's an 84-foot putt! Sure, it's on level ground, but you go try doing that on your first attempt. Props to this guy!

While the stadium’s reaction is great, something else topped that energy. Red Raider alum and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sitting courtside for the game, and he side-bumped the fan in celebration.

What a moment for the fan. This will be a night he’ll never forget.