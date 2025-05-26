Fan Attacks Race-Winning Driver On Pit-Road, NASCAR's New Prime Girl Has Fans Barking & F-Bombs With Dale Jr.

What did everyone think of NASCAR on Prime's debut?

A holiday Monday following the biggest Sunday in motorsports? Buddy, where do I sign UP?! This is right in my wheelhouse. Every year, this Monday hits just a bit different.

The Coke 600 – World 600, of course – is the longest race of the NASCAR season. 600 miles. A billion laps. A billion stages. Charlotte ain't exactly tiny, either, so it's not like we're turning laps at Martinsville here. They take a while.

But then you go to bed after watching William Byron shit the bed, and you realize … hey, tomorrow's a holiday. No meetings. No zooms. No nothin'.

And yes, I know it's Memorial Day. That's not lost on me, at all. I'm not a Lib, you know. I understand exactly what today is. Take that out of the equation right now. I'm just simply talking about having a holiday Monday follow a late automobile race. It's a beautiful thing.

Well, for you guys, at least. Clearly, I'm still working this morning. Oh well. It's my honor.

Yes, we'll talk about Billy the Kid screwing the pooch last night, but, honestly, probably not a ton. He led a billion laps and lost at the end. That's pretty much it. I did find it funny that Prime made him come on their post-race show after the fact. What a cruel thing to do. Hilarious.

Speaking of Prime … we're gonna dive right the hell into Amazon's debut, because I thought it was awesome. Now, I don't know if that's just because I missed the hell out of Dale Earnhardt Jr. calling a race, but regardless, I was thoroughly impressed with the broadcast last night.

Junior nearly dropped an F-bomb. Carson Hocevar did. It was electric.

We'll also check in with Ross Chastain after a nasty fan got a little handsey with him on pit-road, visit with Hooters Gianna because she's letting the girls breathe today, and, sadly, Jimmie Johnson's 700th time ended much like his first.

Even after all these years, some guys just can't last that long. Sad!

Four tires, some Sunoco racin' fuel, and a beer for Dale Jr. and everyone at Prime … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘A Watermelon Farmer From Florida Stole A Jewel' edition – is LIVE!

Let's start with Prime

Look, this ain't gonna turn into a ‘Let’s shit on FOX's NASCAR coverage' day. We're not doing that because A) I work for Fox, B) it's low-hanging fruit, and C) see A.

I've long been skeptical of Prime taking over NASCAR, mainly because of the ratings. Those aren't out yet, and won't be until tomorrow, so I can't speak to them yet.

But, the presentation itself? They nailed it. Credit where it's absolutely due, they nailed it. The pre-race show – with CARL EDWARDS – in the middle of the infield? College GameDay-esque. Brilliant. It worked.

So smart, especially for a race like this. I get that this may not work for an afternoon race in July in New Hampshire, but for the World 600? Come on. Easy. Same thing for next week's night race in Nashville.

Corey LaJoie? Great. Carl Edwards? Larger than life in NASCAR circles. Danielle Trotta? Yeah, she plays:

When you roll out a new pre-and post-race show, you have to unleash a hot host. That's TV 101. Prime introducing Danielle Trotta to the world was brilliant. Again, they nailed it.

Obviously, the important stuff is what they did during the actual event, and it was great.

Dale Jr., again, was the star of the show. He's so damn good at calling NASCAR races, it's scary. He almost dropped a "holy shit!" towards the end when Tyler Reddick went spinning in front of William Byron. He gave us a "slide job!" I'm not even a huge Steve Letarte guy, but their chemistry has always been good. It was again last night.

Adam Alexander, an old FOX friend, stepped up to the plate and I thought he was really solid in his Cup debut. Hell, Prime even made Jeff Gordon sound interesting during his stint in the booth! Do you know how hard that is to do?!

Just kidding, Jeff! Sort of.

More Prime, more anger, more drinking!

Yeah, I love Jeff. I was a huge Jeff Gordon fan growing up. I once took a leak next to him in the Daytona media center bathroom, and it was all I could talk about for days.

But what in the world was that last night? Wild. Didn't see it coming, but I respect it. Jeff's 53. He's basically running HMS at this point. Let him live!

Anyway, back to Prime … a couple little nuggets that I enjoyed as well:

The very clear and straightforward stage recaps they had at the end of each stage. Those are huge for a dad with two kids.

Same with the broadcast option when you tune in. They gave you a chace to ‘catch up’ on the important moments. Love that. They do the same thing with Thursday Night Football in the fall. That's probably the biggest advantage streaming has over network TV.

Trevor Bayne as a pit-reporter? Didn't see it coming. Didn't hate it.

NASCAR on Prime needs a theme song. The intro felt flat to me. You know what the Fox and NBC music sounds like without even thinking about it. Prime needs to workshop something before Nashville.

Love that you really don't have to ‘bleep’ anything out now that we're streaming:

Again, I was skeptical. Still am, sort of. We'll find out soon enough how this actually went over when Mr. Ratings clocks in for work sometime tomorrow. NASCAR had a strong spring over on FS1, so I'm curious to see how much of it translated.

Did you watch? Did you buy a Prime subscription yesterday? Did you tell them to go f--k themselves instead? Lemme know! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.

PS: Electric:

Ross's melon, Larson's day, Jimmie's career

Look, it's been a Prime-heavy class today. Sorry. It is what it is. These things fascinate me. I did think the racing, overall, was solid last night. We had passing. We had wild restarts. We had wrecks.

And, we had Ross Chastain absolutely stealing one from William Byron at the end.

Such a brutal blow for Byron. He had the car to beat all night, led 300 laps, and still lost. And then, inexplicably, Prime had him come sit on their post-race show for 20 minutes. Insane move.

Anyway, it was a big win for Ross and Trackhouse, which has, frankly, stunk this season. But maybe next time, someone from the team – or from NASCAR, for that matter – have their heads just a tad more on a swivel after a big win?

Shades of Hank Aaron hitting No. 715 back in 1974!

Fans on pit-road are not unusual in NASCAR. If you have a hard card, you can go wherever you want. Same with garage passes.

I've found that, for the most part, if you act like you belong … you belong. Don't be a dick about it, though.

Next? Who had a more miserable Sunday? Kyle Larson, or Jimmie Johnson?

Take us to Nashville, Gianna!

Sad for Jimmie. Seriously, it makes me sad. I'm not one of those ‘this will undo everything he’s done!' people, but still … it's just tough to watch Jimmie race three times a year, and wreck three times a year. Or, maybe worse yet, run 36th the whole time.

As for Kyle Larson … I'm thinking maybe take next year off to regroup? He seemed pretty miserable all day yesterday. That's no way to spend a Sunday. Early wreck at Indy. Early wreck at Charlotte. Long flight in between. Just miserable.

OK, that's it for today. Good one. Fun one. Have a great Memorial Day, everyone. A huge thank you to everyone who served this great, big, beautiful, wonderful country. We're here talking nonsense today because of them. Don't forget it.

